Singapore: MCI responds to unauthorised sales of personal data over the past five years

Feb 132022
Andy Leck, Lim Ren, and Arwen Berry write;
In brief
On 10 January 2022, the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) responded to a parliamentary question relating to the number of cases of unauthorised sales of consumers’ personal data that have been investigated over the last five years, and how many of those cases were successfully prosecuted by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).
Over the last five years, the PDPC has investigated three cases of alleged data breaches involving unauthorised sales of personal data.
