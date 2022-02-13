Singapore: MCI responds to unauthorised sales of personal data over the past five years

Feb 132022
 
 February 13, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Non-U.S.

Andy Leck, Lim Ren, and Arwen Berry write;

In brief
On 10 January 2022, the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) responded to a parliamentary question relating to the number of cases of unauthorised sales of consumers’ personal data that have been investigated over the last five years, and how many of those cases were successfully prosecuted by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).

Over the last five years, the PDPC has investigated three cases of alleged data breaches involving unauthorised sales of personal data.

Read more at Global Compliance News.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.