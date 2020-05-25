Singapore looking at wearable devices to support COVID-19 contact tracing

To address concerns about battery life and the use of Bluetooth in its contact tracing app, Singapore currently is looking to develop wearable devices to help drive the adoption of such technologies and boost its efforts to contain COVID-19. It currently has no plans, for now at least, to make the use of its contact tracing app mandatory.

Introduced in March, the TraceTogether app taps Bluetooth signals to detect other participating mobile devices in close proximity to allow them to identify those who have been in close contact when needed.

