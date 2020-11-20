Singapore investigating claims Muslim app developer sold user data to US military

Eileen Yu reports:

Singapore is investigating claims that local-based mobile app, Muslim Pro, has sold “granular location data” to the US military. Clocking more than 98.5 million downloads worldwide, the popular prayer tracking app has denied the allegations, saying it shares only anonymised data with its partners.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) confirmed it was investing the allegations and had asked for more information from the developer of Muslim Pro, Bitsmedia. The regulator told local media: “We remind users to also be mindful of the type of permissions and personal data they provide and how it may be used. If in doubt, users should not download or use any application.”