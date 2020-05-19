Singapore: Important Changes Proposed To Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act

DLA Piper writes:

Organisations should plan ahead for significant changes to Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Act (“PDPA”), proposed in a consultation paper published on 14 May 2020.

It is likely that most of the amendments set out in the draft Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill 2020 (“Bill”) will be passed, since the PDPC has previously carried out three consultations on key policy proposals, and the Bill consolidates all of these earlier proposals.

If passed, the Bill will be the first amendment to the PDPA since it was passed in 2012.