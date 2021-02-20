Singapore Government Plan to Install Monitoring App on Student Computers Meets with Resistance from Privacy Groups, NGOs

Scott Ikeda reports:

In response to the school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the government of Singapore is rolling out an initiative that aims to ensure all secondary school students in the country have a computer for home learning. However, these student computers will come packed with a potentially unwelcome addition: a monitoring app that allows teachers to view and control the screens remotely. And once the computers are distributed, students using their own devices will be required to install the monitoring app on them as well.