Singapore changes the rules and will now use COVID-19 contact-tracing app data in criminal cases

Is there anyone who didn’t see this coming?

Simon Sharwood reports:

The Singapore government has decided to use data gathered by its TraceTogether COVID-19-coronavirus contact-tracing app in criminal investigations.

The nation’s enthusiasm for re-use of the info was yesterday revealed in parliament, after Deputy Speaker of the Christopher De Souza was asked if the data will be used in crime probes and, if so, what legal provisions and safeguards are in place.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan replied by saying that Singapore’s Criminal Procedure Code means its Police can obtain any data for criminal investigations, including data gathered by TraceTogether.