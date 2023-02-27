Signal says it’ll shut down in UK if Online Safety Bill approved

Thomas Claburn reports:

Encrypted chat service Signal says it will stop operating in the UK if the British government goes ahead with its Online Safety Bill.

The Online Safety Bill contemplates bypassing encryption using device-side scanning to protect children from harmful material, and coincidentally breaking the security of end-to-end encryption at the same time. It’s currently being considered in Parliament and has been the subject of controversy for months.

The bill as currently formulated would obligate social media companies to prevent children from being exposed to harmful content online and would hold executives criminally liable for harms like failing to remove illegal content or failing to censor posts implicated in cyberbullying or self-harm.