Show-Me state censorship: Proposed new rule threatens Missouri’s public libraries

Will Creely and Adam Steinbaugh write:

On Nov. 15, Missouri began accepting public comments on a broad new rule, proposed by the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, that seeks to keep books out of libraries rather than welcoming would-be readers in. The proposed rule will impose sharp limits and heavy burdens on what books Missourians can access — and what events they may host — in their community libraries.

Ready? If the bill is enacted, they say it would bar state libraries from purchasing books intended for grown-ups.

Read more at The Fire. The Publishers Weekly had also written about this issue in October.

If you think this is a one-off for Missouri: it’s not. This is the same state that wanted to criminally prosecute a reporter and researcher for looking at the html code for a website by right-clicking on it. And it is the same state that wanted to ban its residents from traveling to other states for abortions.

Thanks to Joe Cadillic for sending these links along to us.