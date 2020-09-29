Should your company know who you’re dating *outside* work?

Graham Cluley writes:

The Coronavirus pandemic has pretty much killed off office romances, and the chances of a snog in the stationery cupboard, but now at least one firm might be pooping over romance outside of the workplace as well.

BBC News reports that BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset management firm, has told all of its 16,000 staff that they must agree to a new “relationships at work” policy.

Should that be “pooping” or “peeping?”  In any event, read more about BlackRock’s new policy on GrahamClulely.com.

