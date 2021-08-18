Should Doxing Be Illegal?

Emma Betuel writes:
In 2016, a “troll storm” hit Tanya Gersh, a Jewish wedding planner and real estate agent in Montana. The storm began when Andrew Anglin, the editor of the Neo-Nazi publication The Daily Stormer, published her photo, phone numbers, email addresses, and social media profiles, including one belonging to her young son.
Her phone rang incessantly, and she received death threats at her work email along with hundreds of anti-Semitic messages, including a Photoshopped image of her family superimposed above a Nazi concentration camp.
Did you know:
This year, at least eleven states have passed laws against doxing or strengthened existing cyberstalking laws to include the practice.
Three more states, Nebraska, New Jersey, and West Virginia, are currently considering anti-doxing laws.
Read more on The Markup.