She didn’t trust her movers. A single Apple AirTag proved she was right

Chris Matyszczyk writes:

Apple’s AirTags are getting something of a bad (brand) name.

It’s “a perfect tool for stalking,” as Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, put it to the BBC.

She’s right, of course.

That’s the problem with technology, isn’t it? For every potential good use, there are at least several pain-inducing, criminal-pleasing, world-ending uses. Too often, the bad outweighs the good, especially in the public eyes and ears.

Here, though, is a tale of a woman who’s glad she used an AirTag for her own surveillance purposes.