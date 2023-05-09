She didn’t trust her movers. A single Apple AirTag proved she was right

Chris Matyszczyk writes:
Apple’s AirTags are getting something of a bad (brand) name.
It’s “a perfect tool for stalking,” as Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber-Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, put it to the BBC.
She’s right, of course.
That’s the problem with technology, isn’t it? For every potential good use, there are at least several pain-inducing, criminal-pleasing, world-ending uses. Too often, the bad outweighs the good, especially in the public eyes and ears.
Here, though, is a tale of a woman who’s glad she used an AirTag for her own surveillance purposes.
Read more at ZDNet. The article is not really about a dishonest moving company. It’s about what Matyszcyk took away from thinking about it:
You can completely understand why McNulty used the AirTag in the way she did. This whole tale makes me wonder, though, what we’ve come to and where we’re going.