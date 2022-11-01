Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid case, with visitors unable to leave

RTÉ reports:

Shanghai’s Disney Resort had to abruptly shut its gates on Halloween following the visit of a woman who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, locking in all visitors and only allowing them to leave – hours later – once they tested negative for the virus.

Several residents in the city have since received fresh stay-at-home orders and mandatory testing notices, as authorities race to trace contacts linked to the woman.

A number of residents said they were notified today that they or their children could not go to work or school if they had visited Disney since Thursday.