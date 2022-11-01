Shanghai Disney shuts over Covid case, with visitors unable to leave

Nov 012022
November 1, 2022 Business, Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance
RTÉ reports:
Shanghai’s Disney Resort had to abruptly shut its gates on Halloween following the visit of a woman who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, locking in all visitors and only allowing them to leave – hours later – once they tested negative for the virus.
Several residents in the city have since received fresh stay-at-home orders and mandatory testing notices, as authorities race to trace contacts linked to the woman.
A number of residents said they were notified today that they or their children could not go to work or school if they had visited Disney since Thursday.
Read more at RTÉ.