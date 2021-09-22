ShadowDragon: Inside the Social Media Surveillance Software that can Watch Your Every Move

Michael Kwet reports:

A Michigan State Police contract, obtained by The Intercept, sheds new light on the growing use of little-known surveillance software that helps law enforcement agencies and corporations watch people’s social media and other website activity.

The software, put out by a Wyoming company called ShadowDragon, allows police to suck in data from social media and other internet sources, including Amazon, dating apps, and the dark web, so they can identify persons of interest and map out their networks during investigations.

Read more on The Intercept.

