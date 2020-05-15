SG: Public Consultation on Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill

May 14 — The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) launched an online public consultation on the proposed amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and related amendments to the Spam Control Act (SCA). These proposed amendments aim to strengthen public trust, enhance business competitiveness, and provide greater organisational accountability and assurance to consumers, in support of Singapore’s Digital Economy.

The public consultation document and procedures for submission of feedback are available on MCI’s website from 14 May 2020. All submissions shall reach MCI/PDPC no later than 28 May 2020, 5pm.