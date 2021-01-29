Sg: Amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) Take Effect From 1 February 2021

From the Personal Data Protection Commission of Singapore:

The enhanced PDPA will take effect in phases, beginning 1 February 2021. Accompanying Regulations have been published in the Gazette on 29 January 2021, and will take effect with the enhanced PDPA on 1 February 2021. The amendments will strengthen organisational accountability and consumer protection, while giving organisations the confidence to harness personal data for innovation.

To help organisations with compliance, the PDPC has updated the following resources:

Consumers may also find out more about the enhanced protection that they can enjoy from our updated consumer handbook.

For more information about the amendments, visit our Business or Consumer pages.