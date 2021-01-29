Sg: Amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) Take Effect From 1 February 2021

From the Personal Data Protection Commission of Singapore:
The enhanced PDPA will take effect in phases, beginning 1 February 2021. Accompanying Regulations have been published in the Gazette on 29 January 2021, and will take effect with the enhanced PDPA on 1 February 2021. The amendments will strengthen organisational accountability and consumer protection, while giving organisations the confidence to harness personal data for innovation.
To help organisations with compliance, the PDPC has updated the following resources:
- Advisory Guidelines on Key Concepts in the Personal Data Protection Act
- Advisory Guidelines on the Do Not Call Provisions
- Advisory Guidelines on Enforcement of Data Protection Provisions
Consumers may also find out more about the enhanced protection that they can enjoy from our updated consumer handbook.
For more information about the amendments, visit our Business or Consumer pages.
In other data protection news from Singapore, the commissioner’s office had posted another important announcement on January 22:
On 22 January 2021, the 1st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) approved the ASEAN Data Management Framework (DMF) and Model Contractual Clauses for Cross Border Data Flows (MCCs). The initiatives were developed by the Working Group on Digital Data Governance chaired by Singapore.
The ASEAN DMF and MCCs are key resources and tools for ASEAN businesses to utilise in their data-related business operations.
The DMF provides a step by step guide for businesses, SMEs, to put in place a data management system, which includes data governance structures and safeguards. Good data management practices are key to help businesses unlock the value of data while ensuring adequate safeguards.
The MCCs are template contractual terms and conditions that may be included in the binding legal agreements between businesses transferring personal data to each other across borders. This helps reduce the negotiation and compliance cost and time especially for SMEs while ensuring personal data protection when data is transferred across borders.
