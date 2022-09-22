Seven North Carolina college campuses have secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters

Cullen Browder reports:

Big brother invasion of privacy or pro-active policing? That’s the question after a new report revealed seven North Carolina universities use or have used powerful social media-monitoring programs to keep an eye on everything from campus protests to student well-being to drugs.

[…]

A new report from the Dallas Morning News, as part of the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting (NICAR), of which WRAL is a participant, shines the light on social media scanning on America’s campuses.
Read more at WRAL.

