Seven North Carolina college campuses have secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
Sep 222022
September 22, 2022 Online, Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Cullen Browder reports:
Big brother invasion of privacy or pro-active policing? That’s the question after a new report revealed seven North Carolina universities use or have used powerful social media-monitoring programs to keep an eye on everything from campus protests to student well-being to drugs.
[…]A new report from the Dallas Morning News, as part of the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting (NICAR), of which WRAL is a participant, shines the light on social media scanning on America’s campuses.
Read more at WRAL.