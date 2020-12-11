Seven African governments employ surveillance spyware, says new study

Global Voices reports:

The governments of seven African countries — Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe — are using spyware technology, according to a new report by Citizen Lab, an interdisciplinary research unit at the University of Toronto, Canada.

The study has identified at least 25 countries around the world that have deployed surveillance software produced by Circles, a firm affiliated with Israel’s NSO Group. The study says Circles claim to only deal with nation-states.