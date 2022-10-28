Sephora’s $1.2 Million Fine Proves Customer Privacy Is An Innovation Imperative

Tom Chavez, Founding member of The Ethical Tech Project and Co-founder of super{set} writes:

It was the “Sephora shot” heard around the world — to the tune of $1.2 million.

When California fined the beauty brand this summer, it was the first enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

The state said Sephora illegally sold consumers’ personal data using third-party trackers to get targeted ads and discounts on analytics. On top of that, California said Sephora failed to follow opt-out requests that its customers made via browser privacy controls.