Senators sound the alarm on privacy, call for HIPAA update

Jul 072022
July 7, 2022 Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Mike Miliard reports:
In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on July 1, Senators Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., called on HHS to use its powers to ensure the HIPAA Privacy Rule is better positioned to protect the health information of patients seeking reproductive healthcare.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade has created “profound uncertainty for patients concerning their right to privacy when making the deeply personal decision to have an abortion,” said the senators.
Read more at HealthcareITNews
h/t, @Matt_R_Fisher