Senators Reintroduce Bill to Amend COPPA

Shelby Dolen of Husch Blackwell writes:

Senators introduced the “Clean Slate for Kids Online Act of 2021” in the United States Senate last week. The bill seeks to amend the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”).

The bill provides individuals with the right to delete personal information the operator collected from the individual as a child. The right to delete applies even in instances where parental consent was provided for the collection of the personal information.

The bill requires operators to provide notice in a prominent place on their website demonstrating how individuals can exercise their right to request deletion of personal information.