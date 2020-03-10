Senators Push Sneaky Anti-Privacy Bill

J. D. Tuccille writes:

A cabal of unsavory U.S. senators have introduced a long-anticipated measure that would pressure tech companies to weaken protections for communications privacy in the guise of a measure aimed at child porn.

While the bipartisan bill, S.3398, never mentions the word “encryption,” it makes online companies liable for information exchanged by their users unless they adopt practices approved by the government. Smart observers assume that means leaving people’s messages open to snoopy officials.

Read more on Reason.

via Joe Cadillic

