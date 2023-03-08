Senators Introduce UPHOLD Privacy Act to Prevent Use of Health Data For Advertising

Jill McKeon reports:

US Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) introduced the Upholding Protections for Health and Online Location Data (UPHOLD) Privacy Act, aimed at preventing the use of health data for advertising purposes.

If passed, the UPHOLD Privacy Act would prohibit the use of “personally identifiable health data collected from any source, including data from users, medical centers, wearable fitness trackers, and web browsing histories” from being used for commercial advertising.

