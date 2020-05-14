Senator Wyden demands deep probe into spyware after hacking toolkit offered to American cops by NSO Group

Kieren McCarthy reports:

A prominent senator has called for “aggressive oversight” into the sale of the hacking-and-spying tools to police forces in America.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) was reacting to Vice’s discovery of a brochure by the US subsidiary of the controversial NSO Group, called Westbridge Technologies, that pitched its Pegasus technology, rebadged as Phantom, to a police force in San Diego, California. This is despite the NSO Group claiming in court filings two weeks ago that it had no US operations.

Read more on The Register.

