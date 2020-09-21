Senate’s encryption backdoor bill is ‘dangerous for Americans,’ says Rep. Lofgren

Sep 212020
September 21, 2020 Govt, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Zack Whittaker reports:
A Senate bill that would compel tech companies to build backdoors to allow law enforcement access to encrypted devices and data would be “very dangerous” for Americans, said a leading House Democrat.
[…]
Senate Republicans in June introduced their latest “lawful access” bill, renewing previous efforts to force tech companies to allow law enforcement access to a user’s data when presented with a court order.
Read more on TechCrunch.