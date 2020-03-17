Senate Punts FISA Reform Bill For At Least 77 Days

Mike Masnick writes:

Last week, we were perplexed as to why House Democrats had agreed to an extension of NSA/FBI surveillance powers for a President they keep insisting is incompetent and vindictive against anyone he dislikes. At the same time, we couldn’t figure out why Republicans were so keen to support it at the same time they were insisting that those same powers were used by the “deep state” to spy on the President’s own campaign. After it passed, President Trump hinted that he might veto it anyway, and now with the Covid-19 pandemic in full swing, the Senate has agreed to punt on the issue for the time being, extending the FISA authorities for 77 days, with a promise of debating real reform in the interim: