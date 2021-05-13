Senate Bill Would Expand Federal Children’s Privacy Protections

May 132021
May 13, 2021 Business, Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On May 11, 2021, Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (the “Bill”). The Bill, which would amend the existing Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), would prohibit companies from collecting personal information from children ages 13 to 15 without their consent.
The expanded consent standard would apply where companies “reasonably know” that children are on their platforms.
