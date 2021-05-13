Senate Bill Would Expand Federal Children’s Privacy Protections

May 132021
 
 May 13, 2021  Posted by  Business, Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On May 11, 2021, Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (the “Bill”). The Bill, which would amend the existing Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), would prohibit companies from collecting personal information from children ages 13 to 15 without their consent.

The expanded consent standard would apply where companies “reasonably know” that children are on their platforms.

Read more on Privacy & Information & Security Law Blog.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.