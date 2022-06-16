Senate bill would ban data brokers from selling location and health data

Jun 162022
June 16, 2022 Business, Featured News, Healthcare, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Jon Brodkin reports:
A bill introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) would prohibit data brokers from selling Americans’ location and health data, Warren’s office said Wednesday.
“Largely unregulated by federal law, data brokers gather intensely personal data such as location data from seemingly innocuous sources including weather apps and prayer apps—oftentimes without the consumer’s consent or knowledge,” a bill summary said. “Then, brokers turn around and sell the data in bulk to virtually any willing buyer, reaping massive profits.”
Citing the draft Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Warren said “it is more crucial than ever for Congress to protect consumers’ sensitive data.”
Read more at Ars Technica.