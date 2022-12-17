Sen. Wicker Throws Fresh Wrench in Kids’ Online Privacy Measure

Dec 172022
December 17, 2022 Laws, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Maria Curi reports:
A key Republican lawmaker is pushing for language in legislation to protect children’s privacy online that would thwart the bill’s sponsors push to pass it before the year ends.
Pressure is ramping up on lawmakers to pass privacy protections after decades of failed efforts. Protecting children online is popular among members of both sides of the aisle and has White House backing, yet legislation aimed at doing that faces significant hurdles.
Read more at Bloomberg Law.