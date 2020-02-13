Sen. Gillibrand proposes a new government agency to protect privacy on the internet

Lauren Feiner reports:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., just unveiled her new proposal for digital privacy legislation, including a new federal agency to enforce consumers’ privacy rights online.

It adds to a growing stack of bills aimed at empowering consumers with new digital rights and keeping tech companies’ data collection in check.

In a Medium post announcing the bill, Gillibrand name-checks Google and Facebook as just a couple of the tech companies that have capitalized on users’ data.