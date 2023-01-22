Sen. Brown’s bill would make Indiana 6th state with data privacy law

Brett Stover reports:

State Sen. Liz Brown might not have been the lawmaker most likely to introduce a major data privacy bill. In fact, the Fort Wayne Republican even called herself “the least tech person” during an interview last week.

But Brown’s consumer data privacy proposal, Senate Bill 5, isn’t just one of the hundreds of bills filed this year at the Indiana Statehouse – it’s on the priority agenda for Senate leadership.

Brown’s first attempt at a data privacy law was Senate Bill 358, which passed unanimously in the Senate but didn’t make it out of the House. She said the first proposal closely resembled the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.