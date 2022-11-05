Seeking Psychedelics? Check the Data Privacy Clause

Mason Marks reports:
Next week, Coloradans will vote on a ballot initiative that, if approved, would create a regulated market for psilocybin in the state. Under this initiative, called Proposition 122, or the Natural Medicine Health Act, psilocybin would be produced in Colorado and administered under supervision at licensed “healing centers.” (Other substances could be added in a few years.) The state would also reduce criminal penalties associated with plants and fungi that produce five psychedelics, allowing them to be cultivated, shared, and consumed at home.
This proposal is arguably the most controversial law in an expanding patchwork of state psychedelic legislation. It has fractured communities in Colorado and beyond, and independent polling suggests voters may be equally divided.
