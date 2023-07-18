Securly Sued Over Surveillance of Students on School Chromebooks

Christopher Brown reports:

Securly Inc. collected and disclosed the geolocation data and video-watching histories of grade school students in violation of California privacy laws and the federal Video Privacy Protection Act, a new proposed federal class action said.

Sheri Bate and Azucena Mejia alleged that Securly, a provider of tracking software to school systems for use on Chromebooks issued to students, tracked their children’s locations, personal communications, websites visited, and video-watching habits without providing notification or obtaining their consent.

The company also disclosed the information to third parties, according to a complaint filed Monday in the US District Court for the Southern District of California.