Security flaws in a popular GPS tracker are exposing a million vehicle locations

July 21, 2022 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
Zack Whittaker reports:
Security vulnerabilities in a popular Chinese-built GPS vehicle tracker can be easily exploited to track and remotely cut the engines of at least a million vehicles around the world, according to new research. Worse, the company that makes the GPS trackers has made no effort to fix them.
Cybersecurity startup BitSight said it found six vulnerabilities in the MV720, a hardwired GPS tracker built by MiCODUS….
