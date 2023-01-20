Section 230 Protects Services That Permit Anonymous Third-Party Posts–Bride v. Snap

Jan 202023
Eric Goldman writes:
This case involves two “anonymous messaging” apps, Yolo and LMK. Both allegedly target teens audiences. “Plaintiffs allege they received harassing messages in response to their benign posts on Defendants’ applications and did not receive comparable messages on other platforms in which user identities were revealed.” Both apps allegedly were not responsive enough to complaints or unmasking requests, including not following their own purported policies.
