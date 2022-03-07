Section 230 Doesn’t Apply to Publication of Private Emails–Crowley v. Faison

Eric Goldman writes:

Faison runs the Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM). She received several racist and offensive emails from an email address purporting to be Karra Crowley. Faison posted the emails to BLM’s Facebook page and identified Karra as the sender.

Predictably, the blowback against Karra and her family/business was severe, including death threats. Months later, the sheriff apparently identified the actual sender, who wasn’t Karra. (Karra claims it’s a vengeful evicted tenant). Crowley sued Faison for defamation. Faison defended on Section 230 grounds. The court disagrees.

Case citationCrowley v. Faison, 2022 WL 624949 (E.D. Cal. March 3, 2022)

