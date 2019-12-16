Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s criticism of ACLU bothers Kansas voter entangled in data breach

Sherman Smith reports:

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab fired a parting shot at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas after resolving a two-year legal fight this week.

The lead plaintiff in the case says Schwab’s statement is “tone deaf,” “completely inappropriate” and “a cheap shot.”

A settlement between the state and ACLU requires Schwab’s office to acknowledge mistakes were made in the handling of voter registration data exposed through the use of Crosscheck, a program that looks for duplicate voting files. The state won’t use Crosscheck again unless costly security upgrades are implemented, making the program dormant for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, the state must pay $8,000 in attorney fees to the ACLU.