Secret Service Agents And U.S. Marshals Are Patrolling Our Schools

Joe Cadillic writes:
The U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Marshals Service has been expanding into America’s school system at an alarming rate.
The Secret Service is training school administrators and teachers to identify violent students in numerous states like Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Louisiana and Kansas.As the Secret Service report “Protecting America’s Schools” mentions, there is no profile that school administrators and teachers can use to identify a student attacker.
“Attackers varied in age, gender, race, grade level, academic performance, and social characteristics. Similarly, there was no identified profile of the type of school impacted by targeted violence.”To help schools identify future school attackers, states like Florida, South Dakota and Texas have begun putting undercover Marshals in all their school districts.The Herald Tribune revealed that “marshals will be embedded at every local school campus.”
Read more on MassPrivateI. So each state doing this has regs in place that require these law enforcement people to take numerous hours of training in what constitutes normal behavior for kids — including normal misbehavior, and what kinds of mental health issues students may have that may seem disturbing but do NOT predict violence, and also de-escalation techniques to use with emotionally distraught or disturbed children and teens? They’ll have that training, right? Well, RIGHT? Or are we just putting people with guns but no clue about child behavior into our schools?