Second privacy breach complaint filed against Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro

May 122020
 
Charles Rusnell reports:

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is the subject of another privacy breach complaint — his second in a month — after his political staff accessed and released billing information from an Edmonton clinic to rebut allegations made during an NDP news conference.

The billing information had been anonymized — stripped of data that could identify patients.

A health law professor said it is unlikely there was a breach of the provincial Health Information Act (HIA).

Read more on CBC.ca

