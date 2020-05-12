Second privacy breach complaint filed against Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro

May 122020
May 12, 2020 Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Charles Rusnell reports:
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is the subject of another privacy breach complaint — his second in a month — after his political staff accessed and released billing information from an Edmonton clinic to rebut allegations made during an NDP news conference.
The billing information had been anonymized — stripped of data that could identify patients.
A health law professor said it is unlikely there was a breach of the provincial Health Information Act (HIA).
