Seattle computer security consultant indicted for threatening cyberstalking campaign against a former roommate, her family members, boyfriend, police, and prosecutors

March 17, Seattle – A Seattle man employed as a cyber security consultant was indicted today by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to engage in cyberstalking, three counts of cyberstalking in violation of criminal order, and two counts of cyberstalking, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. SUMIT GARG, 31, was transferred to federal custody last week and was ordered detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac on March 15, 2021. GARG will be arraigned on the indictment Thursday March 25, 2021.

According to a detailed criminal complaint and the indictment in the case, GARG has been involved in an extensive campaign of threats and sexually explicit messaging and posts about a woman who used to share an apartment with GARG’s spouse. Using personal information GARG accessed after he moved into the apartment with his spouse, GARG has threatened and tormented the former roommate in violation of court order. GARG allegedly also used his computer skills to threaten multiple people in the former roommate’s life, including her uncle who represented her in obtaining a civil protection order; her current boyfriend; the Seattle Police Detective who investigated the threats; and even the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney who filed charges against GARG for his illegal stalking conduct. GARG used his computer skills to try to hide who was sending the threats or making the posts. At one point in his scheme, GARG was videotaped in the lobby of the victim’s new apartment building at the same time photos were taken and sent of that location to frighten the victim.

Conspiracy to engage in cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison. Cyberstalking in violation of criminal order is punishable by a mandatory minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in prison. Cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service with assistance from the Seattle Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Francis Franze-Nakamura.

garg_indictment.pdf