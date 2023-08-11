Search warrant nondisclosure order under Stored Communications Act was reasonable under the First Amendment
By now, you’ve probably heard that the government hit Twitter with a search warrant for information on Donald Trump’s account, that Twitter refused to comply initially because it came with a gag order that they argued violated First Amendment rights, and they got hit with a monetary penalty for not complying timely. On appeal of the penalty, Twitter lost.
FourthAmendment.com has more on the court’s opinion. They explain:
The district court’s nondisclosure order under the Stored Communications Act to Twitter’s search warrant account holder was a reasonable restriction on free speech to prevent destruction of evidence or other feared actions. The order was limited to 180 days and could be extended another 180 days. Also, Twitter had no right to refuse to comply with the warrant while litigating the warrant. The contempt sanction for failure to timely comply is also affirmed, In re Sealed Case, 23-5044 (D.C.Cir. Aug. 9, 2023)
