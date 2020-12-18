SE: 300,000 SEK fine against housing company

EDPB announced:

The Swedish Data Protection Authority has issued an administrative fine of SEK 300,000 against a housing company for unlawful video surveillance in an apartment building.

The Swedish Data Protection Authority (DPA) received a complaint concerning video surveillance in an apartment building belonging to the housing company Uppsalahem. The complainant claimed that there was a surveillance camera in the apartment house directed towards the complainant’s front door.

The DPA’s audit shows that the housing company had set up a surveillance camera monitoring the floor where the complainant lives. The camera’s monitoring area clearly covered two apartment doors, one of which belongs to the complainant and the other belonging to a resident whom has been subject to disturbances and harassment.