SCOTUS Leak investigation Sparks Privacy Concerns, Advice to Lawyer Up

Lawyers and former clerks are opening up about the options available for, and the consequences associated with, cooperating with the investigation into the April leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would topple the constitutional right to abortion.

A request for comment on the U.S. Supreme Court’s employment cell phone policy was not returned by press time. But if the request went beyond court-issued phones, considering the unique station a clerk has, they could have little recourse if pressed by the chief justice.

“If Roberts says ‘hand them in or leave the court,’ he can do that,” Owen said. “The way the courts operate, I’d be shocked if that’s not something he could do.”