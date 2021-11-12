Scottsdale School Board Member Publicized Parents’ Social Security Numbers, Divorce Proceedings, Financial Records In Effort To Track Outspoken Parents
Chrissy Clark reports:
Parents with children enrolled in the Scottsdale Unified School District were appalled when they uncovered that one of the district’s school board members had editing access to a Google Drive that included personal pictures and information on a slew of outspoken parents, including their social security numbers, a divorce proceeding, and financial records.
Mother Kim Stafford uncovered a Google Drive link when school board President Jann-Michael Greenberg sent her an email accusing her of “anti-Semitic” comments against billionaire George Soros. Greenburg sent Stafford a screenshot of his desktop, which included a since-deleted Google Drive URL reviewed by the Daily Caller. The drive was available to anyone who had the link.
These claims need to be investigated further. As much as I may not agree with the views of the parents, this sounds despicable and totally inappropriate for a publicly funded school district and school board.
h/t, Joe Cadillic