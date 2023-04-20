Schumacher family plan legal action over AI ‘interview’

Apr 202023
April 20, 2023 Misc
RTÉ reports:
Michael Schumacher’s family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an ‘interview’ with the seven-time Formula One champion that was generated by artificial intelligence.
A spokesperson for the Schumacher family, asked for a comment on Wednesday, pointed to published reports of legal action.
Read more at RTÉ.
This is truly disturbing. If Schumacher’s family had consented to it and it was clearly promoted as an AI-generated “interview,” that would be different — but even then, an AI-generated interview might result in people confusing what Schumacher might really say with what he “supposedly” said in an AI interview.
And although this one is about Schumacher, it could happen to any of us.