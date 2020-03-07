Schools using Google not fazed by New Mexico lawsuit

Mitchell Kirk reports:

Leaders of Hancock County schools that use Google’s educational service do not share concerns of accused spying and data mining outlined in a federal lawsuit against the tech giant.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed the lawsuit against Google in February in a U.S. district court in Albuquerque. The suit accuses Google of violating federal and state laws by collecting personal data children generate, The Associated Press reported. Google uses its education services package marketed to school districts, teachers and parents to spy on children and their families, according to the lawsuit. The suit also accuses the company of mining children’s information like physical locations, visited websites, watched videos, saved passwords and contact lists.