Schools monitor kids with vape, sound detectors and now facial recognition

Rachel Silberstein reports:

Local educators say the technology is working; vaping in the high school bathrooms is down.

Niskayuna and South Colonie school districts are among those in New York installing devices in bathrooms that digitally detect vapor, sending real-time text messages to school administrators as part of comprehensive anti-vaping initiatives.

The New York-based Soter Technologies, the main supplier of vape detectors in the state, says in its marketing materials that the “FlySense” devices penetrate parts of the school where cameras cannot go. Newer models, such as the six detectors at Niskayuna High School, can also detect sounds of bullying or sudden movements.