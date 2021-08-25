School vaccine records missing for tens of thousands of Ohio students

Aug 252021
August 25, 2021 Healthcare, U.S., Youth & Schools
Jake Zuckerman reports:
School vaccination records were missing or incomplete among roughly 1 in 5 sampled Ohio middle and high school students last year, despite state law requiring local boards of education to track immunizations records of all enrolled students.
All Ohio students, per state law, must be vaccinated against mumps, tetanus, polio, measles, Hepatitis B, chicken pox and meningococcal diseases. They can claim exemptions in writing due to natural immunity from prior infection; a medical contraindication; or for “reasons of conscience, including religious convictions.”
