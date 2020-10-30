School Stakeholders Navigating Student Privacy

 October 30, 2020  Posted by  U.S., Youth & Schools

Dominic Dhil Panakal of Womble Bond Dickinson

Parents, students, and educators are navigating a novel educational landscape. Some schools are relying on a virtual model that requires significant technological involvement, others have opened up their facilities for in-school learning, with significant testing and safety precautions, and others have created a fusion of the two. Each of these models comes with privacy risks of their own.

The Center for Democracy and Technology commissioned research on student privacy during COVID-19 and found that 86% of teachers have expanded the technology that they are using.

