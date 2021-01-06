School principal ordered to pay $3.6M for sharing students’ nude pictures online

Jacqueline Gray reports:

A former principal in Kentucky who is serving a nine-year federal prison sentence was ordered last week to pay $3.6 million for confiscating students’ phones and uploading their nude photos to the internet.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, six accusers named ex-LaRue County High School principal Stephen Goodlett, 40, and the LaRue County School District in a civil lawsuit which alleged Goodlett’s actions were libelous, defamatory, damaged their reputations, and violated their Fourth Amendment rights.

Goodlett previously confessed to scouring students’ confiscated phones for nude photos, saving the images to a thumb drive, and uploading and trading the images online.