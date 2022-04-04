School nurse suspended for Facebook post accused of being “transphobic”

Apr 042022
Ben Squires reports:
The Hartford Public Schools board has suspended a 77-year-old school nurse after posts she made on social media. She was accused of transphobia and failing to respect the privacy of students by commenting publicly about what is going on at the school.
In a moms’ group, Kathleen Cataford, who works at Richard J Kinsella Magnet School, posted that there was an 11-year-old female student on puberty blockers and 12 other students identifying as “non-binary.”
Read more at ReclaimtheNet.
h/t, Joe Cadillic